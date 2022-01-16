Advertisement

Rollover crash near Tappen, ND leaves one man dead

By Aaron Walling
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAPPEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A rollover crash near Tappen, ND left a 20-year-old man dead after he lost control on I-94 early Sunday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man from Steele, ND died after he was ejected from the truck and was not wearing a seat belt.

In the report, the driver lost control on the ice-covered road and lost control on the exit 221 ramp. The truck then rolled over, coming to a rest on its roof. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

NDHP is still investigating the crash.

