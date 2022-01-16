Advertisement

Bison Men Lose to Western Illinois in Overtime

NDSU Men's Basketball - Jarius Cook(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team rallied to overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half, but Western Illinois ultimately prevailed in overtime, 90-79, on Saturday afternoon inside the Scheels Center.

WIU got 31 points from junior guard Trenton Massner and 28 from senior forward Luka Barisic.

Senior Rocky Kreuser led NDSU with 19 points. Tyree Eady and Jarius Cook both scored 15, and Sam Griesel added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Leathernecks improved to 12-6 overall and 3-3 in The Summit League. NDSU fell to 11-6 overall and 3-2 in the league.

NDSU never led in the game, but charged back from an 18-point deficit to the game in the second half. Western Illinois held a 52-34 advantage with 18:30 remaining. The Bison pulled even at 75-75 on a bucket by Eady with 1:10 left.

After a layup by Massner with 17 seconds on the clock, Kreuser drew a foul and hit two free throws to tie the game with 1.1 seconds remaining.

The Leathernecks scored the first 13 points of the overtime period to pull away for the victory.

NDSU plays next at Kansas City on Thursday, Jan. 20.

