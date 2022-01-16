Bikers from around the U.S. mark the 15th annual ‘Below Zero Hero’ motorcycle run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite the single-digit temperatures in West Fargo, dozens of bikers from around the U.S. made their way to the V.F.W. to be a part of the 15th annual ‘Below Zero Hero’ motorcycle run. Some of these military veterans have come from deep south to the east coast.

“Brothers from Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, South Dakota, of course being our neighbors next door, they’ve all come up to support our event.” said ‘Goose’, a veteran in West Fargo who is part of the ‘Frozen Chozen’.

The ‘Frozen Chozen’ have been doing this event for many years, with new riders earning the patch after taking traveling from West Fargo to the Casselton Vets Club and back. Braving the elements is just part of the fun for these bikers. However, it is also about supporting homeless veterans.

“But to help those, people that are homeless. This is for homeless veterans, some of our own that are struggling and they want to be up here to help each other.” said ‘Goose’.

For 14 years, the group from the VFW Post 7564 have used their ride to raise money for the homeless veterans program at the Fargo Veterans Affair. They also contribute to other veteran-centric charities.

“It’s what brotherhood is all about and it’s what we do. We are here to help vets and serve vets and making everything right,” said Dave Watson, a veteran from Virginia. “Each chapter does their own thing, I think it’s a great opportunity and also look forward to helping vets in the future.”

