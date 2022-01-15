Advertisement

Semi collides with snow plow on I-94 near Jamestown

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEAR JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A semi overturned near Jamestown after hitting a state-owned snow plow as it was clearing Interstate 94.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol report says the plow was blading snow in the right lane near the shoulder while heading east on the interstate when the semi struck the plow near the passenger side causing damage to the snow blade.

This caused the semi to roll into a ditch and overturn onto its side.

Both drivers were not hurt.

Authorities say blowing snow played a role in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

