Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
UPDATE: Several detained for questioning after shooting in Moorhead
Deadly crash graphic
Vehicle hits, kills young girl in Minnesota
Travel warnings issued for North Dakota
Three arrested in attempted armed robbery at Moorhead Travel Mart
Canales Fuentes mug
Police: Valley City man arrested for assaulting child

Latest News

According to Savannah Schock, this is the jeep that caused a hit and run on Jan. 5.
Whistleblower: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 1
News - Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run on Jan. 5 - Jan. 14, 2022
News - Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run on Jan. 5 - Jan. 14, 2022
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 2