People at the Sanctuary Events Center were asked to bring more than their dancing shoes to tonight’s concert

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Canadian band “The Dead South” is performing at the Sanctuary tonight.

Attendees were asked to bring their COVID vaccination cards or proof of a negative test.

You could bring a physical copy or a picture, but at-home tests were not accepted.

This was all at the request of the band.

Masks were not required but some wore them anyway.

Proofs were checked in line and at the door.

I didn’t see anyone turned away for not following the request.

I asked concert-goers what they thought about it.

The consensus was: they weren’t happy.

But it didn’t stop them from coming out to the folk band’s show anyway.

However, there were a few who thought this is necessary to keep concerts going.

We weren’t able to get a comment from Jade Presents or the Sanctuary on if the rule will become the standard for shows.

I spoke to a band member outside who said the request is normal back home.

For those going to “The Dead South’s” second performance tomorrow... Here’s your reminder to bring proof of a negative test or vaccination card.

