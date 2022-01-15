One person airlifted after snowmobile crash in Becker County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 11 am, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on South Tulaby Lake Lane in the Eagle View Township.

45-year old Morgan Allan Leiseth went off of the snowmobile trail and hit a tree.

The Moorhead man was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Leiseth was wearing a helmet.

He was also with two other snowmobilers at the time.

