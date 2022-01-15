Advertisement

One person airlifted after snowmobile crash in Becker County

45-year old Morgan Allan Leiseth went off of a snowmobile trail and hit a tree.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At around 11 am, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on South Tulaby Lake Lane in the Eagle View Township.

The Moorhead man was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Leiseth was wearing a helmet.

He was also with two other snowmobilers at the time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

