Midtown Tavern opening at former Duane’s location in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in Moorhead will soon be able to get a taste of Duane’s House of Pizza again. According to the Moorhead Business Association, Midtown Tavern is opening in the former Duane’s location along Highway 10.

They say Midtown Tavern will feature Duane’s House of Pizza and other items on the menu.

Duane’s House of Pizza in Moorhead closed in May of 2021 after 64 years in business. They cited staffing shortages, however the two Fargo locations have remained open.

Midtown Tavern will be located at 2223 Highway 10 East in Moorhead. The Facebook Page of Midtown Tavern says “see you in the spring.”

