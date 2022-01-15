Advertisement

Firefighters save two people from Grand Forks house fire

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation injuries after firefighters had to save them from a burning house.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says it happened in the 2100 block of 10th Ave. N. around 2 a.m. on Saturday, January 15.

One of the people in the house called 911 and said they weren’t able to get out of their room because the door was incredibly hot. When firefighters and police arrived, they said they could see flames taking over parts of the home.

Crews say they had to bust through a window to get the caller out. While firefighters were working to get the caller out, they found another person who had to be saved from the flames.

Both people in the house were eventually saved and rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out and no one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash graphic
Vehicle hits, kills young girl in Minnesota
Travel warnings issued for North Dakota
Fire graphic
Woman airlifted to hospital for serious burns following fire
25th St S and 18th St S
Road conditions a factor in S. Fargo crash
Friends and family celebrated the homecoming of Taren Klein on Thursday.
West Fargo boy returns home 110 days after horrific crash

Latest News

According to Savannah Schock, this is the jeep that caused a hit and run on Jan. 5.
Whistleblower: Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 1
News - Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run on Jan. 5 - Jan. 14, 2022
News - Fargo woman wants answers after hit and run on Jan. 5 - Jan. 14, 2022
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 14 - Part 2