Firefighters save two people from Grand Forks house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are recovering from smoke inhalation injuries after firefighters had to save them from a burning house.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says it happened in the 2100 block of 10th Ave. N. around 2 a.m. on Saturday, January 15.

One of the people in the house called 911 and said they weren’t able to get out of their room because the door was incredibly hot. When firefighters and police arrived, they said they could see flames taking over parts of the home.

Crews say they had to bust through a window to get the caller out. While firefighters were working to get the caller out, they found another person who had to be saved from the flames.

Both people in the house were eventually saved and rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were able to get the fire out and no one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

