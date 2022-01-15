COVID detected inside the Cass County Jail

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says there is a spread of COVID in one of the housing units inside the Cass County Jail. The number of inmates that have been affected is unknown as jail nursing staff work to test inmates.

As of Friday, January 14, the Sheriff’s Office says no one is experiencing any medical difficulties. The Cass County Jail was operating under isolation procedures when the COVID spread was detected.

A modified jail lockdown has been put into place to help stop the spread throughout the facility. In addition, a modified intake of individuals into the jail has been put into place to utilize space for additional intakes.

The Cass County Jail will still accept people who pose a safety concern or risk to the community. The Sheriff’s Office says Cass County Jail Medical Staff will work to do their best to keep inmates safe during this time and be responsive to any medical needs that may develop.

Inmates will remain on a modified lockdown, and modified intake procedures will remain in place until jail staff can get a handle on how many inmates were affected and can contain the spread.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.