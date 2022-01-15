Advertisement

Bemidji Area School District closed on Tuesday

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Area School District will be closed on Tuesday due to health concerns and substitute teacher shortages. The district says it’s struggling to keep operations stuffed due to a number of issues related to COVID, influenza, and more.

In a statement, district Superintendent Tim Lutz says, “Our ability to maintain the capacity to operate our schools and facilities is being greatly strained.” The district also says that their teacher substitute fill rate has been under 50%, meaning that more than half of open/necessary positions remain unfilled.

All practices, activities, and other uses of all district facilities will be cancelled from Sunday, January 16th through Tuesday, January 18th.

The district says that this closure is to give students and staff more time to rest, recover and return to school healthy.

