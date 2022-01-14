Woman airlifted to hospital for serious burns following fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is recovering from serious burn wounds following an apartment fire in Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire in the 200 block of Hilligoss Blvs. W in Fosston on Thursday, Jan. 13 for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found two apartments fully engulfed in flames. A woman, Robin Swanson, was found in the upstairs apartment by authorities and saved from the fire.

Swanson was airlifted to a hospital with severe burns, her current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

