Advertisement

Woman airlifted to hospital for serious burns following fire

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is recovering from serious burn wounds following an apartment fire in Fosston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the fire in the 200 block of Hilligoss Blvs. W in Fosston on Thursday, Jan. 13 for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found two apartments fully engulfed in flames. A woman, Robin Swanson, was found in the upstairs apartment by authorities and saved from the fire.

Swanson was airlifted to a hospital with severe burns, her current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
UPDATE: Several detained for questioning after shooting in Moorhead
Three arrested in attempted armed robbery at Moorhead Travel Mart
Food, drinking establishments face temporary COVID restrictions in Minneapolis, St. Paul
Canales Fuentes mug
Police: Valley City man arrested for assaulting child
Crash
UPDATE: Victims in Highway 2 rollover identified

Latest News

Travel warnings issued for North Dakota
Deadly crash graphic
Vehicle hits, kills young girl in Minnesota
Valley Today Weather - January 14
Valley Today Weather - January 14
Friends and family celebrated the homecoming of Taren Klein on Thursday.
West Fargo boy returns home 110 days after horrific crash