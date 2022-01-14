Advertisement

White Earth Tribal Police arrest four in fentanyl and meth bust

drug conspiracy arrest(MGN)
Jan. 14, 2022
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are in jail after a drug bust on the White Earth Reservation.

The White Earth Tribal Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the Old Projects of Pine Point on January 7. A search of a home found, what police say, was a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The drugs and more than $10,000 was seized.

The following four people were arrested for drug and firearms crimes, along with outstanding warrants for various offenses:

  • 51-year-old Francis Edward McVay Durant
  • 48-year-old Mae Gabriella Durant
  • 22-year-old Matthew Robert Webster
  • 31-year-old Misti Lynn Nelson

All four are being held on their active warrants and review of charges by the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The White Earth Police Department was assisted by the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Detroit Lakes Police Department, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI.

