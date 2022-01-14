Advertisement

Vehicle hits, kills young girl in Minnesota

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST
NEAR ONAMIA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is dead after police say she was hit by an SUV.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Hwy. 169 near Onamia, MN around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The crash report says 6-year-old Unique Beaulieu was standing on the road in the path of the SUV and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report says the driver of the SUV is a 48-year-old woman from Garrison, MN.

No other information is available at this time.

