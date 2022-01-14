Travel warnings issued for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation is warning people about potentially dangerous road conditions.

NDDOT issued a Travel Alert for the counties of: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Foster, Nelson, Pierce, Ramsey, Rolette, Towner and Wells.

A Travel Alert means people can still legally drive on the roads but conditions will likely change rapidly and could be dangerous.

A No Travel Advisory is issued for the counties of McHenry and Ward. NDDOT says a No Travel Advisory means people should not drive because of hazardous conditions.

