Road conditions a factor in S. Fargo crash

25th St S and 18th St S
25th St S and 18th St S(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say poor road conditions played a factor in a South Fargo crash.

It happened Friday morning at 25th St. S. and 18th St. S. Police say a southbound vehicle was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was cited with a red light violation and the driver of the southbound vehicle was cited with driving under suspension and no insurance.

There were minor injuries, but no one was transported.

