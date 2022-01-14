Road conditions a factor in S. Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say poor road conditions played a factor in a South Fargo crash.

It happened Friday morning at 25th St. S. and 18th St. S. Police say a southbound vehicle was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was cited with a red light violation and the driver of the southbound vehicle was cited with driving under suspension and no insurance.

There were minor injuries, but no one was transported.

