Detroit Lakes Police and Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store donate furniture to mother in need

Boys & Girls donation
Boys & Girls donation(Valley News Live)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Friday morning, Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd took to Facebook to recognize the recent work done by some members of his department and also the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store.

The post reads as follows:

“Officers were dispatched on a call where a 4-year-old boy was walking outside, alone, and not dressed for the weather. One officer went to where the boy was, checked on him, and had EMS respond to ensure he was medically ok. The other officer went to where she believed the boy lived and located the boy’s mother at their residence.

The officer described finding the mother frantic, the boy had managed to open the door and get outside the locked doors without her noticing. Officers brought the boy back to her house and reunited them, the boy was fine.

The officers found this was a working mother, depending on a family member to drive over an hour to help watch her children while she worked. Officers noticed there was a shortage of adequate furniture in the home.

Rather than just clearing that call and going on to the next one, the officers contacted the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store and informed them of the situation, requesting some assistance. The Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store provided and delivered a kitchen table, dresser, and toddler beds and bedding for each of the kids. The officers mentioned to our record’s staff what they were working on which led to a couch being provided. The officers then, out of their own pockets, purchased an entryway rug and set of door and window alarms to alert the mother if one of the kids opened a door again. They finished by providing some referrals to other agencies that will provide some further resources for this family.

I only discovered this situation because I reviewed and approved reports the next day due to a supervisor illness. The officers and staff never told me what they had done, they sought no recognition. They took these actions because it was the right thing to do and because a community member needed to be blessed with some help.

This story is a testament to the good hearts, generosity, and work ethic of Officer Josie Johnson, Sergeant Robert Strand, Records Technician Jean Livingood, as well as the staff at the Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store. It also shows how important public/private collaboration is in a community like ours. I was incredibly proud and touched when I discovered this situation, I felt you as a community needed to know about it.

Chief Steve Todd”

