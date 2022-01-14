Warmer Sunday with Light Snow

SUNDAY: Temperatures rise through the night into Sunday, warming into the 20s and 30s by sunrise with fairly cloudy skies. Some light snow showers are possible for the area on Sunday with windy conditions returning. Snowfall amounts will be very light with most expecting just a dusting.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Temperatures Monday morning fall to near 15 degrees with another cold front sliding down from Canada. Highs Monday afternoon warm into the 20s for most. Late Monday, a chance for snow develops. Morning lows Tuesday start near 20 degrees with temperatures falling quickly in the afternoon along with the chance of snow and gusty northwest winds. At this time it looks like most of the snow (perhaps a couple of inches) remains in the northern Valley and Northwestern MN.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A COLD blast of Arctic air returns for the middle part of next week, with morning lows dropping to near 10 below zero Wednesday morning with highs staying subzero for most under a partly cloudy sky. A few more clouds are expected Thursday, but temperatures look to be the main story, as some areas will drop to 20 degrees BELOW zero in the morning, with afternoon highs again only working back into the single digits below zero. Morning lows are again subzero on Friday, but eventually warm into the single digits and teens along with the chance of some light snow and increasing wind.

SATURDAY: We start the weekend on a more mild note with morning lows in the single digits and teens above zero. There is a chance of additional light snow and temperatures only warm a few degrees into the afternoon hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Rising temps. Breezy and cloudy. Chance of isolated light snow. Low: 27. High: 32.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries possible. Low: 15. High: 24.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Falling temperatures. Windy. Chance of snow. Morning High: 21. Afternoon: 15 and falling.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cold. Low: -10. High: -3.

THURSDAY: Sunny and frigid before clouds late. Low: -24. High: -4.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of light snow. Low: -12. High: 13.

SATURDAY: Chance of light snow. Warmer. Low: 12. High: 18.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.