Police: Valley City man arrested for assaulting child

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation initiated by school officials has left a Valley City man behind bars on suspected child abuse.

31-year-old Raul Canales Fuentes is charged with one felony count of child abuse and faces up to five years in prison.

Valley City Police say an investigation into Canales Fuentes was initiated yesterday by the department’s school resource officer and Buffalo Bridges Human Services, who determined the child had been assaulted by their father, Canales Fuentes.

“It is cases like this that we are determined to figure out what happened right away and keep our children safe, especially in their own homes,” Police Chief Phil Hatcher said.

Canales Fuentes’ next court appearance has not yet been set.

