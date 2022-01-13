Three arrested in attempted armed robbery at Moorhead Travel Mart

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are in custody after one of them got into a man’s vehicle with a gun while he was filling on with gas at a Moorhead gas station.

Officers were dispatched to the Travel Mart at 725 Highway 75 North around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon for a report of an attempted aggravated robbery. A man says he was in his vehicle at the gas pumps when someone entered his passenger side, displayed a handgun, and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The victim got out and went inside the store, where he and the clerk locked the entrance. The suspect approached the door while showing the gun, but then left in the vehicle they arrived in.

A short time later, officers pulled over the suspect vehicle and four adults were detained. During the investigation, the primary suspect was identified and a handgun was found in the vehicle. Three of the four individuals were taken to the Clay County Jail. Long-form complaints will be forwarded to the Clay County Attorney’s Office for the following charges:

Emmanuel Reynoza, age 28, no permanent address, Felony Second Degree Assault and Felony Aggravated Robbery

Kyla Belgarde, age 25, Fargo, ND, Aiding and Abetting Felony Second Degree Assault and Aiding and Abetting Felony Aggravated Robbery

Isaac Granados, Age 33, Chicago, IL, Felony Possession of Drugs

No one was hurt. Moorhead Police say all suspects are in custody and there is no danger to the public.

