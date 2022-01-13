Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: One lane of I-29 back open near Reynolds
Cass County Human Services
Another internal investigation underway at Cass County Human Services
police lights graphic
Two hurt following Otter Tail County crash
Tow truck that was hit on I-29 south of Fargo.
Two hurt in head-on crash south of Fargo
Crash
UPDATE: Victims in Highway 2 rollover identified

Latest News

The FBI data shows 73 officers died in the line of duty in targeted killings. That marked the...
Intentional killings of police officers reached 20-year high in 2021, FBI says
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
President Joe Biden is making his case for voting rights, but the bill will most likely not...
Bush pushes voting bill to Senate
Canales Fuentes mug
Police: Valley City man arrested for assaulting child
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges