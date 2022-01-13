‘One less thing you have to worry about’: Reminder to clear hydrants to help fire departments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With more and more snow right around the corner, fire hydrants that are not cleared off are getting buried even more. Unkept fire hydrants have a major impact on fire departments when they are trying to battle the flames.

“If we can get to the hydrant immediately with it all cleared out as opposed at taking five minutes to have to shovel it out to get the proper clearance then that’s vital time that we can have to actual put out the fire.” said Travis Olson, a West Fargo Fire inspector and community risk reduction officer.

In recent months, crews in the Fargo-Moorhead area have had to battle not just the fires, but also the elements outside. Snowfall and cold temperatures play a large part in their work during the winter months. If the hydrants are cleared off, that’s just one more step they don’t have to worry about.

“One less step that you have to take, one less thing you have to worry about, to be able to serve and help people out.” said Olson.

Olson says that it is easier to clear the hydrant after a recent snowfall, just don’t allow it to continue to stack, which becomes more and more time consuming when working on them.

“As of this point, knock on wood we’ve been fairly fortunate with having access to the hydrants, but with 2,000 plus fire hydrants in the city, it’s all a numbers thing, it could happen.” said Olson.

The West Fargo Fire Dept. has an ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program, click here for more information.

