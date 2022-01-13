Advertisement

ND man accused of shooting Fargo man facing new charges in Wisconsin

Nathanael Benton
Nathanael Benton(WITI)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man, who allegedly shot a Fargo man and two officers in Wisconsin, is facing new charges.

According to court records, Nathanael Benton is now, not only charged with murder, but he’s facing felonies for throwing bodily fluids and assault while in jail.

Benton faces a variety of charges for shooting two police officers in Wisconsin back in November

Previously, he allegedly shot a man in the back of the head in downtown Fargo, but he won’t be tried here until after his trial in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Missing Cass County girl found in Minnesota
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
anonymous donor pays massive water bill
VNL Whistleblower thanks anonymous donor who paid $2,500 water bill
Shannon Roers Jones
ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo

Latest News

10:00PM News January 12 - Part 1
10:00PM News January 12 - Part 1
MAPS COVID Cases- January 12, 2022
MAPS COVID Cases- January 12, 2022
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Moorhead Area Public Schools COVID case numbers spike
UND logo
North Dakota bishops oppose UND gender inclusion policy