ND man accused of shooting Fargo man facing new charges in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man, who allegedly shot a Fargo man and two officers in Wisconsin, is facing new charges.

According to court records, Nathanael Benton is now, not only charged with murder, but he’s facing felonies for throwing bodily fluids and assault while in jail.

Benton faces a variety of charges for shooting two police officers in Wisconsin back in November

Previously, he allegedly shot a man in the back of the head in downtown Fargo, but he won’t be tried here until after his trial in Wisconsin.

