Fire seriously damages Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A house has serious damage following a fire in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says it responded to the house in the 100 block of Conklin Ave around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

When crews arrived, they saw flames from the outside of the home and rushed inside. Fire officials say the fire was raging on the inside of the home, but they were eventually able to get it all under control.

The people who live there were not home at the time of the fire.

No one was injured and the cause is still under investigation.

