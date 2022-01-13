Boss’ Pizza & Chicken hires new manager after setback with liquor license approval

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new manager is being put in place at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, which is set to open in March in downtown Fargo.

The business ran into a setback with its liquor license application after Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski recommended denying the approval for the previously appointed manager due to her past history with drug use and recent convictions.

Owner Jeremy Seefeldt says they submitted an application for someone new to fill the position, last week.

Seefeldt believes the new liquor manager will meet the city’s expectations.

“They have rules they have to adhere by and we’re trying to follow those rules. I think their background check for her will speak for itself. She has been a manager with us since we started in Grand Forks. I look at her background, she has been a bar manager and she understands what it takes to run a liquor license,” said Seefeldt.

The new manager’s background will head to the Liquor Control Board.

