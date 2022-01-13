Active scene in Moorhead, police with guns drawn

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of 20th Street South in Moorhead.

We have a reporter on-scene who tells us at one point police had guns drawn.

Three men have been placed in handcuffs and put in the back of squad cars.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this developing situation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.