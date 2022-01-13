Advertisement

Active scene in Moorhead, police with guns drawn

3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN
3000 block of 20th Street, Moorhead, MN(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of 20th Street South in Moorhead.

We have a reporter on-scene who tells us at one point police had guns drawn.

Three men have been placed in handcuffs and put in the back of squad cars.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this developing situation.

