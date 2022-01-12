West Fargo Public Schools proposing boundary changes; parents speak up

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is proposing boundary changes that will affect several families in its district.

“We are growing at an unbelievable rate,” said Superintendent Beth Slette.

The district has already exceeded its expectations for incoming students for the year.

“We have 650 more kids this year. That’s almost two schools’ worth of kids,” said Slette.

Some parents have gone through boundary changes in the past and are not happy about it happening again.

“It’s hard. It’s a really emotional thing both for parents and for kids. We purchased a house based on what school our children would be in. Having kids spread out through the district, We’ve been through this,” said Mandie Begin.

The boundary changes will impact nearly 300 students attending Aurora, Freedom, and Independence Elementary Schools.

The proposal would also shift some students at Liberty Middle and Sheyenne High Schools.

The changes could even break up students in the same household and many parents are worried about losing connections and experiences.

“I’ve got a high schooler. I’ve got a middle schooler and I’ve got an elementary kid. My baby wants to be like his big brother. We’re not moving. He says why can’t I be a mustang Mommy, that’s what my big brothers are,” said a concerned parent.

Other concerns were brought up including the possibility of another boundary change within 5 years for those who will be affected by this current proposal.

The answer is no, but it’s not ruled out for other areas in the district in the future.

“We try to ensure there are equitable class sizes experiences for our students and if we exceed capacity at any building then we would really have to look at what we can do to relieve that school,” said Slette.

As it stands, come this fall, nearly 300 hundred students would switch to attend Heritage Middle and Horace High if the proposal is approved by the school board.

The school board is expected to vote on the proposal at their meeting on January 24th.

The meeting will also be open for public comment.

