UND Hockey’s series with Omaha Postponed

(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Hockey team now has an unexpected break in the action for their season.

Their NCHC Series with Omaha has officially been postponed due to COVID protocols within the UND hockey team.

Head Coach Brad Berry said that the team did not meet the minimum roster requirements to take the ice on Friday and Saturday.

The series will be made up later this season unless they are unable to be rescheduled, in which case they will be declared no contests.

UND will hope to get back into the regular flow of the season on the road against Western Michigan on January 21st.

10:00PM Sports - January 11
6:00PM Sports - January 11
6:00PM Sports - January 10
Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
