Two hurt in head-on crash south of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a head-one crash south of Fargo on Wednesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 54-year-old George Carroll of Gwinner lost control while heading north on Interstate-29. He was about seven miles south of Fargo when his vehicle crossed the median and hit a tow truck head-on. The tow truck was heading south on I-29 at the time of the crash.

Carroll was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags in his vehicle deployed. He was taken to Essentia Health to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, 31-year-old Damian Barglof of West Fargo, was not wearing a seatbelt and has serious injuries. The crash report says he remained in the cab of the truck, but the airbags did not deploy. He was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo to be treated.

The Highway Patrol reports I-29 to be ice and frost-covered when the crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. on January 12.

