Advertisement

Two hurt in head-on crash south of Fargo

(wcax)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were hurt, one seriously, after a head-one crash south of Fargo on Wednesday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 54-year-old George Carroll of Gwinner lost control while heading north on Interstate-29. He was about seven miles south of Fargo when his vehicle crossed the median and hit a tow truck head-on. The tow truck was heading south on I-29 at the time of the crash.

Carroll was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags in his vehicle deployed. He was taken to Essentia Health to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, 31-year-old Damian Barglof of West Fargo, was not wearing a seatbelt and has serious injuries. The crash report says he remained in the cab of the truck, but the airbags did not deploy. He was taken to Sanford Health in Fargo to be treated.

The Highway Patrol reports I-29 to be ice and frost-covered when the crash happened just after 10:00 a.m. on January 12.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Missing Cass County girl found in Minnesota
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
Shannon Roers Jones
ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo
anonymous donor pays massive water bill
VNL Whistleblower thanks anonymous donor who paid $2,500 water bill

Latest News

Cass County Human Services
Another internal investigation underway at Cass County Human Services
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: One lane of I-29 back open near Reynolds
Crash
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized following rollover crash
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12