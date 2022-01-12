Advertisement

Two hurt following Otter Tail County crash

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Two people are hurt following a semi vs car crash in Otter Tail County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 29 just west of Wadena on Wednesday, Jan. 12 around 12:30 a.m.

The crash report says a semi, driven by 47-year-old Dennis Fronning of Battle Lake, MN, was heading west on the highway and crashed with a car heading east.

The car was driven by 30-year-old Krista Decker of Wadena, MN. The crash report indicates Decker was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She was taken to the Wadena hospital but is expected to be ok.

The driver of the semi was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

The crash report does not indicate if any citations were issued or charges will be filed.

