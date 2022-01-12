UPDATE: Hazmat spill and fire closes part of I-29

REYNOLDS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says a traffic incident is blocking northbound I-29 near Reynolds, by milepost 121.

Just after 8:30 Wednesday morning, a semi driver noticed smoke coming from the trailer he was pulling. He stopped the vehicle and unhooked the trailer, which was on fire. The trailer was filled with a corrosive liquid, which is a hazardous material.

A detour is in place until the fire is completely out and the area can be cleaned up. Drivers will need to exit I-29 northbound at exit 111 and use ND 200 west to ND 18 to ND 15 east to I-29 until the road is back open.

The driver and co-driver were not hurt and no other injuries are reported. The Highway Patrol also says there will be no charges.

