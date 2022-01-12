Man wanted on child sex charges out of Clay County arrested 21 years later

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A man who has been wanted by Minnesota authorities for over two decades is finally behind bars after being arrested in Mexico this week.

The FBI says 67-year-old Curtis Lee Brovold was wanted for sexual activities with a 14-year-old Minnesota girl who he met online in 2000. Brovold allegedly fled the state after failing to show up to a court appearance in Clay County that September. Officials say Brovold and the teen communicated for almost six months and in July 2000, Brovold flew to Moorhead, met the teen and engaged in sexual acts with her at a local hotel.

Officials say Moorhead Police and the FBI were informed Brovold, a former computer technician, was living in Cancun, Mexico, and he was arrested without incident, officials say.

“The FBI has two things on its side when working fugitive cases: persistence and a very long memory. Both helped lead us to Curtis Brovold,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said.

“We are pleased that justice was not denied for the victim in this case simply from Brovold fleeing out of the U.S.,” Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe said.

Officials say Brovold will be flown back to the U.S., and transferred to local law enforcement. A mugshot was not immediately available.

