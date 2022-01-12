Advertisement

Man arrested after entering cockpit, damaging airline plane

A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering...
A man was arrested on an American Airlines flight after he damaged the cockpit after entering it while the plane was boarding in Honduras.(American Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him.

American said Wednesday that the man was arrested.

The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras.

The other passengers finally reached Florida early Wednesday morning.

The flight had 121 passengers and six crew members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Cass County authorities searching for missing girl
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Shannon Roers Jones
ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo
anonymous donor pays massive water bill
VNL Whistleblower thanks anonymous donor who paid $2,500 water bill

Latest News

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden redoubling focus on testing amid shortages, confusion
Cass County Human Services
Another internal investigation underway at Cass County Human Services
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Biden to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Giuffre’s Prince Andrew suit goes ahead despite Epstein deal
In remarks during a memorial service on Wednesady, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said...
Schumer pays tribute to Reid