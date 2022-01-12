How Fargo, Grand Forks are improving high-crash intersections

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five of the most dangerous intersections in North Dakota can be found in both Fargo and Grand Forks, but what are city officials doing to keep you and other drivers safe?

We first told you about the report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation Monday night. You can read it here.

The intersection at the top of the state’s list is one the City of Fargo says has been on their radar for a long time.

“We’ve been at 13th and 45th a number of times and it’s built as good as it can be,” City of Fargo Engineer Jeremy Gordon said. “Some of these crashes are simply related to traffic volumes. 25,000 one direction, 30,000 the next. Humans make errors and that’s really the result.”

Gordon says at this point, all there’s left to do at this intersection is to try changing signal and timing to see if that increases safety. Meanwhile, Gordon says one change has already been implemented as of Tuesday morning on 45th St. and 23rd Ave. S.

“When traffic’s light, we’re going to still allow those (turn signals) to operate flashing, but when it’s busy we’re just going to operate them by arrows,” Gordon said.

In other words, at peak times, like the morning and evening commute, drivers will only be able to turn left when the arrow allows.

“I saw the story last night and realized that signal should be modified,” Gordon said.

Gordon also says the city has applied for a grant to take the medians out at the intersection to eliminate blind spots for those turning left. However, Gordon says the change wouldn’t happen until 2026.

“The median is kind of an obstacle so you remove the median and the sight lines are so much better,” he said.

Meanwhile in Grand Forks, officials say they just got done making changes to two of their problem intersections this summer as they gave a major face lift to 32nd Avenue.

“We lined up the left-hand turn lanes, we lengthened them to have more capacity, all new traffic signals, expanding right hand turn lanes so trucks can make them easier,” Public Information Officer for the City of Grand Forks John Bernstrom said.

Bernstrom says the city feels like the next state crash study should reflect their changes, as less blind spots and more lane space should mean less crashes. However, he says the jury is still out on what to do at the city’s other problem spot at Washington and Demers.

“It’s a really busy intersection in town. It’s North Dakota, we don’t deal with traffic jams really but at 8 o’clock in the morning and 5 o’clock at night those intersections are full.”

Bernstrom says while crashes have decreased over time on Washington and Demers, a safety study will be conducted this year to determine what else should and can be done to keep drivers safe for miles to come.

