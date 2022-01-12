Homeward drops price of adoptions due to overcrowding

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After months of dealing with an influx of animals, sometimes even forced to keep pets in the hallway due to overcrowding, Homeward Animal Shelter is lowering the price to adopt a furry friend to make room for the many other pets in need.

On a normal day the shelter says it gets about five or six applications to adopt a furry friend, but after the shelter posted their ‘Frozen Fee’ adoption special, Homeward’s Marketing Director Heather Klefstad says the shelter’s phone has been ringing off the hook.

“We are seeing apps coming through the wazoo. The adoption counselors have stacks and stacks that they are going through which is fantastic,” Klefstad said. “We needed to do something to get these animals moving, to get the adoptions moving faster and just to get people to look at them, so we really drastically changed those adoption fees.”

Klefstad says cat fees have gone from $120 to $25, while dog fees have dropped from $200 to $50.

“We have plenty of animals that are looking for their forever homes. A lot of them are just waiting for their second chance,” she said.

Homeward says staff are going through applications as quickly as they can, but ask for patience as response times might be a bit longer than usual.

“We always take the applications as a first-come, first-serve basis,” Klefstad says, who assures all applications will be processed and reviewed.

With 170 animals currently in their care, and more on the way, Klefstad says she’s not sure just how long the promo will run, but says she hopes this encourages everyone who can offer a loving home to a cat or dog to come find their forever friend.

“It would be tremendous if we can get all these animals their forever homes. There’s always more coming from the pound, so it’s just kind of a continuous rotating door from the pound to the shelter,” she said.

Klefstad says the application process involves calling references, as well as your vet if you have other pets, and your landlord if you are a renter. To apply for an animal at Homeward, click here.

