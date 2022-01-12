Advertisement

East Grand Forks Mayor vetoes sales tax

EGF Mayor Steve Gander vetoes sales tax
EGF Mayor Steve Gander vetoes sales tax(None)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Voters in East Grand Forks may not get the chance to weigh in on a proposed 1.25% sales tax. In tonight’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Gander took that idea off the table with a veto.

Earlier this month, the city council voted 5-2 approving a 30-year, 1.25% sales tax. They say the tax would generate more than $27 million over the course of 30 years for various maintenance projects and upgrades on a number of facilities-- focusing on the VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center.

Mayor Gander says business leaders in town are concerned with the tax. He’s proposing a 1% rate at a 20-year term, and he encouraged everyone involved to take another look. The city council plans to continue the discussion next week.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Cass County authorities searching for missing girl
Water meter
‘That’s more than our mortgage.’: Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill
Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
Vikings fire head coach, GM
Adam Gierszewski
Man arrested for stabbing, DUI
James Mulari (left)
UPDATE: Missing Becker County man found

Latest News

anonymous donor pays massive water bill
VNL Whistleblower thanks anonymous donor who paid $2,500 water bill
Traffic in the metro
How Fargo, Grand Forks are improving high-crash intersections
5:00PM News January 11- Part 1
5:00PM News January 11- Part 1
5:00PM News January 11- Part 2
5:00PM News January 11- Part 2