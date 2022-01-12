East Grand Forks Mayor vetoes sales tax

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Voters in East Grand Forks may not get the chance to weigh in on a proposed 1.25% sales tax. In tonight’s city council meeting, Mayor Steve Gander took that idea off the table with a veto.

Earlier this month, the city council voted 5-2 approving a 30-year, 1.25% sales tax. They say the tax would generate more than $27 million over the course of 30 years for various maintenance projects and upgrades on a number of facilities-- focusing on the VFW Memorial Arena and Civic Center.

Mayor Gander says business leaders in town are concerned with the tax. He’s proposing a 1% rate at a 20-year term, and he encouraged everyone involved to take another look. The city council plans to continue the discussion next week.

