Dilworth area state representative not running for re-election

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The man representing District 4B in Minnesota including the towns of Dilworth, Detroit Lakes and Hawley says he won’t be running for re-election.

State Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL) has represented the district since 2000 and before that, served as the mayor and city council member for Dilworth.

“At 65, it’s time to try new things and to spend more time with my family and those fun grandchildren,” Marquart says.

Marquart is the chairman of the Taxes Committee and served as the chair of the Education Finance and Property Tax Committee.

The MN House will go back in session on Monday, Jan. 31.

