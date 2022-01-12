Advertisement

Authorities responding to rollover crash on Hwy. 2

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR NIAGRA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on Hwy. 22.

The call came in after 9 a.m. Wednesday and reports say that the crash happened near mile marker 322. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting wet roads in that area and to expect delays while traveling through there.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is unable to confirm at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries because authorities are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we get more updates.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Cass County authorities searching for missing girl
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
Shannon Roers Jones
ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota
Report: Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12
NDT - Shen Yun At The Chester Fritz Auditorium - January 12
NDT - Shen Yun At The Chester Fritz Auditorium - January 12
NDT - Indigo Bloom Yoga & Wellness - January 12
NDT - Indigo Bloom Yoga & Wellness - January 12
NDT - Try A Juice Cleanse In The New Year - January 12
NDT - Try A Juice Cleanse In The New Year - January 12