Authorities responding to rollover crash on Hwy. 2

NEAR NIAGRA, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are responding to a rollover crash on Hwy. 22.

The call came in after 9 a.m. Wednesday and reports say that the crash happened near mile marker 322. The North Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting wet roads in that area and to expect delays while traveling through there.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is unable to confirm at this time how many vehicles were involved and if there were any injuries because authorities are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we get more updates.

