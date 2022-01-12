Advertisement

Another internal investigation underway at Cass County Human Services

Cass County Human Services
Cass County Human Services(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another investigation is ongoing against a top staff member at the Cass Human Services Zone, however, the details are quite limited at this time.

Cass County Administrator Robert Wilson confirmed with Valley News Live Wednesday morning Economic Assistance Manager Sidney Schock has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Jan. 11 due to a grievance filed against him last week. Several sources close to the matter tell Valley News Live that Schock was escorted out of the building Tuesday.

Sidney Schock email
Sidney Schock email(KVLY)

Wilson was unable to confirm if Schock’s grievance was related to another grievance filed last month against Family Services Manager Linda Dorff, Child Protective Services Unit Supervisor Rick VanCamp, and Tammi Anderson. Wilson says that internal investigation is almost wrapped up.

Valley News Live is in the process of filing an Open Records Request in this case, and is waiting for the results of the first investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenzie Harris
Cass County authorities searching for missing girl
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
A batch of pot brownies has led to the arrest of the Bon Homme County School District choir...
Bon Homme County school official arrested on possession charges
Shannon Roers Jones
ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo
anonymous donor pays massive water bill
VNL Whistleblower thanks anonymous donor who paid $2,500 water bill

Latest News

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
UPDATE: Hazmat spill and fire closes part of I-29
Crash
Authorities responding to rollover crash on Hwy. 2
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12
NDT - Daily Motivation - January 12
NDT - Frostival Kicks Off This Saturday - January 12
NDT - Frostival Kicks Off This Saturday - January 12