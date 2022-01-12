Another internal investigation underway at Cass County Human Services

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another investigation is ongoing against a top staff member at the Cass Human Services Zone, however, the details are quite limited at this time.

Cass County Administrator Robert Wilson confirmed with Valley News Live Wednesday morning Economic Assistance Manager Sidney Schock has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Jan. 11 due to a grievance filed against him last week. Several sources close to the matter tell Valley News Live that Schock was escorted out of the building Tuesday.

Sidney Schock email (KVLY)

Wilson was unable to confirm if Schock’s grievance was related to another grievance filed last month against Family Services Manager Linda Dorff, Child Protective Services Unit Supervisor Rick VanCamp, and Tammi Anderson. Wilson says that internal investigation is almost wrapped up.

Valley News Live is in the process of filing an Open Records Request in this case, and is waiting for the results of the first investigation. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.