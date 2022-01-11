Advertisement

Watch where you park in downtown Fargo

Watch the signs: Winter parking signs go in effect.
Watch the signs: Winter parking signs go in effect.(City of Fargo, ND)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials are asking residents to avoid parking on north/south streets so they can start removing snow from the downtown area.

Beginning 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 all vehicles parked on downtown streets will be impounded. The area stretches between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. Drivers can park on east/west avenues while crews work to remove snow.

Drivers can park on east/west avenues while crews work to remove snow.
Drivers can park on east/west avenues while crews work to remove snow.(KVLY)

Residents are encouraged to use the city’s downtown parking ramps and surface lots. More information on parking locations can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
Vikings fire head coach, GM
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor
Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown

Latest News

Fire in West Fargo
Resident displaced after stovetop fire
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill
Valley News Live at 6pm- Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 3
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 3