Watch where you park in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City officials are asking residents to avoid parking on north/south streets so they can start removing snow from the downtown area.

Beginning 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 all vehicles parked on downtown streets will be impounded. The area stretches between 2nd Ave. S. and 7th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive. Drivers can park on east/west avenues while crews work to remove snow.

Drivers can park on east/west avenues while crews work to remove snow. (KVLY)

Residents are encouraged to use the city’s downtown parking ramps and surface lots. More information on parking locations can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.