Resident displaced after stovetop fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A homeowner won’t be able to stay at their home tonight after a significant kitchen fire.

West Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to 3337 4th St E, Unit 2 around 4:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived on scene, an active fire was discovered in the kitchen causing extensive damage to the first floor of the structure.

The homeowner was home at the time and was evacuated. The fire is believed to have started on the stovetop. No one was hurt, and an estimate of damages is not yet available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.