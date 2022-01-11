Report: Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter weather, we’ve seen and heard of a lot more crashes lately. But do you know which intersections in North Dakota are the most dangerous?

Valley News took a look at a report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation and found out which intersections have the most crashes, and the most severe crashes, in the state.

The number one intersection was 13th Ave S and 45th St in Fargo. It saw 76 crashes between 2018 and 2020– and the report says almost half of them were during wet or snowy conditions.

Grand Forks intersection at 32nd Ave S and 31st St takes the third spot, and the intersection of Washington St and Demers Ave takes fourth. Those saw 66 and 79 crashes respectively. Washington St had a fatal accident, but 32nd Ave saw more injuries. Work began on both those intersections last year to hopefully make them safer. Just down the road on 32nd Ave S in Grand Forks, its intersection with S 34th St also made the list, at number 10.

The number six spot is right here in Fargo-- at the intersection of 45th St and 23rd Ave S. It saw 47 crashes in the report’s three year time period-- and two of them caused incapacitating injuries.

The report also shows that Fargo and Bismarck had the most ‘high crash’ locations in the state. Out of 50 dangerous intersections listed, Fargo had 20 and Bismarck had 17.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.