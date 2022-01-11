Advertisement

Report: Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota

By Cailley Chella
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With winter weather, we’ve seen and heard of a lot more crashes lately. But do you know which intersections in North Dakota are the most dangerous?

Valley News took a look at a report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation and found out which intersections have the most crashes, and the most severe crashes, in the state.

The number one intersection was 13th Ave S and 45th St in Fargo. It saw 76 crashes between 2018 and 2020– and the report says almost half of them were during wet or snowy conditions.

Grand Forks intersection at 32nd Ave S and 31st St takes the third spot, and the intersection of Washington St and Demers Ave takes fourth. Those saw 66 and 79 crashes respectively. Washington St had a fatal accident, but 32nd Ave saw more injuries. Work began on both those intersections last year to hopefully make them safer. Just down the road on 32nd Ave S in Grand Forks, its intersection with S 34th St also made the list, at number 10.

The number six spot is right here in Fargo-- at the intersection of 45th St and 23rd Ave S. It saw 47 crashes in the report’s three year time period-- and two of them caused incapacitating injuries.

The report also shows that Fargo and Bismarck had the most ‘high crash’ locations in the state. Out of 50 dangerous intersections listed, Fargo had 20 and Bismarck had 17.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
Vikings fire head coach, GM
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor
Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown

Latest News

Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
Fargo City Commission shuts down motion to reinstate city-wide mask requirement
Fargo Public Schools removing mask mandate, changing COVID protocols
Reactions to Fargo Public Schools recommending rather than requiring masks
Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2