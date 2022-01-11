Reactions to Fargo Public Schools recommending rather than requiring masks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting next week, Fargo Public Schools will transition from requiring masks to encouraging students and staff to wear one.

Linda Langley is a mom of two Fargo Public Schools students.

Her son recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“When my son tested positive, he said maybe it’s because nobody is wearing their masks anymore,” she said.

The new guidance doesn’t start until Monday and parents will have the choice of sending their kids to school with or without a face covering.

Linda says she’d rather the mandate stay in place.

“I would prefer, given the current circumstances with the new COVID variant going around and cases increasing so dramatically, that we maintain the mandate,” she said.

We posted on our Facebook page asking parents what were their thoughts on the district changing its COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

The reaction was mixed.

Some people agreed with Langely to keep the requirement, but many others were relieved the mask mandate was finally being lifted.

Universal masking isn’t the only change in the district’s mitigation strategy.

The district will no longer identify or notify close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case.

Instead, Fargo Public Schools will send a general exposure notification to staff and parents of students that may have shared a class with someone who contracted the virus.

The district says getting the notification doesn’t mean that person is being identified as a close contact.

Linda says she’s trusting the district is doing what’s right...but believes it’s going to take a little more effort.

“I think even if some people are doing everything they can, that’s not enough. We as a community have to be looking out for each other,” she said.

