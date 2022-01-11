Advertisement

North Dakota officials forced to cut back on COVID case work

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The recent surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing North Dakota health officials to cut back on investigations and they are encouraging people who test positive to isolate on their own.

The state Department of Health says it will continue to monitor virus cases for K-12 students, higher education students, people over age 55 and people in health care facilities, long term care and congregate settings. Others may not be contacted by case workers but should still follow isolation protocols.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average of daily new cases in North Dakota has increased by 291% over the past two weeks. One in every 97 people in the state tested positive in the past week.

