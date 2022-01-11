Advertisement

ND Representative running for Mayor of Fargo

Shannon Roers Jones
Shannon Roers Jones(ShannonRoersJones.com)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative in the North Dakota Legislature is running for Mayor of Fargo.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones announced on Tuesday, Jan. 11 that she’s running for the office. She currently serves the state as a representative for District 46, encompassing southeast Fargo.

Jones’ campaign website says she was raised in Fargo and works for her family business as a legal counsel for Roers Construction and Development.

Current Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney challenged city ordinances on term limits for the office and a judge agreed with him, setting Mahoney up for another run.

The mayoral and city commission election will be held in June of 2022.

