ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is sentenced to life in federal prison plus 10 years supervised release for sexual abuse of a child.
51-year-old Douglas Schneider of Rhame, ND is convicted of sexually abusing a child between the age of 7 to 10 and taking the child to Montana to sexually abuse them there.
Authorities say the sexual assaults happened between 2013 and 2018.
A judge also ordered Schneider to pay approximately $19,000 in restitution.
