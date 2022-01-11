Advertisement

ND man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is sentenced to life in federal prison plus 10 years supervised release for sexual abuse of a child.

51-year-old Douglas Schneider of Rhame, ND is convicted of sexually abusing a child between the age of 7 to 10 and taking the child to Montana to sexually abuse them there.

Authorities say the sexual assaults happened between 2013 and 2018.

A judge also ordered Schneider to pay approximately $19,000 in restitution.

