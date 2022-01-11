Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor
Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown
Power outage generic
More than 1,200 residents are without power

Latest News

FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile...
Neighbors say North Korea has fired possible missile into sea
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
6:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill
Valley News Live at 6pm- Sneaky leak leaves WF family with expensive water bill