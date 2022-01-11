Man dead after rolling vehicle in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is dead after his vehicle rolled Saturday afternoon in Jamestown. It happened just after 2 p.m. on I-94.

Highway Patrol says the roads were icy at the time, when an F-350 was eastbound on I-94 after having just entered at exit 258. They say the driver lost control and entered the median-- causing the vehicle to roll across the westbound lanes and land upright in the ditch.

The driver, 69-year-old Dennis H. Crow of Upton, WY., was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 26-year-old Dennis D. Crow, was transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Highway Patrol is still investigating.

