Lake Ashtabula Ice Fishing Derby Cancelled

Ice houses
Ice houses(NewsDakota.com)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIBLEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/Valley News Live) - The annual Lake Ashtabula Ice Fishing Derby tentatively set for Saturday, January 15 near Sibley, North Dakota, has been cancelled.

The event is sponsored annually by the Barnes County Wildlife Federation. The co-event coordinator Josh Holm said they decided to cancel the event due to excessive snow causing slush and poor ice conditions.

Jay Holm, the long-time event coordinator of the ice fishing derby, passed away December 29. A celebration of the life of Jay Holm will be held Friday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. in the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel in Valley City.

