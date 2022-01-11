Advertisement

Fargo residents encouraged to apply for new Police Oversight Committee

Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board- November 01, 2021
Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board- November 01, 2021
By Cailley Chella
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is looking for seven people to serve on the newly-created Police Oversight Committee.

Police oversight committees are typically tasked with independently reviewing police actions, like use of force incidents or complaints against police officers.

Right now, they’re asking for Statements of Interest from Fargo residents who’d like to be on the board.

You can find that form at FargoND.gov/FPDBoard, just scroll to the bottom of the page and check the box to apply.

The application review process will begin on January 27, and will remain open until all positions have been filled.

They’ll be appointed to three or four year terms by Board of City commissioners.

The City of Fargo says finalists may have to undergo a background check before they can serve.

Eventually, the seven people chosen will serve alongside other committee members from various groups.

Fargo is working to make sure the Board reflects the diversity of the city. Only one member will be allowed that has a law enforcement background.

Fargo Police Department previously said the need for the Board stems from requests from community members, as trust and relations between police and the community have become especially strained.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THREE ARRESTED OUTSIDE HOBBY LOBBY
Three people arrested outside Hobby Lobby after police found stolen vehicle
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Sports - Vikings fire head coach, GM - January 10
Vikings fire head coach, GM
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge: Rodriquez can’t use intellectual disability as factor
Generic crash
One dies and another injured in rollover crash in Jamestown

Latest News

Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
Fargo City Commission shuts down motion to reinstate city-wide mask requirement
Fargo Public Schools removing mask mandate, changing COVID protocols
Reactions to Fargo Public Schools recommending rather than requiring masks
Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
Fargo City Commission masks- January 10, 2022
Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota
Report: Most dangerous intersections in North Dakota
10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2
10:00PM News January 10 - Part 2