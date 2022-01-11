Fargo residents encouraged to apply for new Police Oversight Committee

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo is looking for seven people to serve on the newly-created Police Oversight Committee.

Police oversight committees are typically tasked with independently reviewing police actions, like use of force incidents or complaints against police officers.

Right now, they’re asking for Statements of Interest from Fargo residents who’d like to be on the board.

You can find that form at FargoND.gov/FPDBoard, just scroll to the bottom of the page and check the box to apply.

The application review process will begin on January 27, and will remain open until all positions have been filled.

They’ll be appointed to three or four year terms by Board of City commissioners.

The City of Fargo says finalists may have to undergo a background check before they can serve.

Eventually, the seven people chosen will serve alongside other committee members from various groups.

Fargo is working to make sure the Board reflects the diversity of the city. Only one member will be allowed that has a law enforcement background.

Fargo Police Department previously said the need for the Board stems from requests from community members, as trust and relations between police and the community have become especially strained.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.